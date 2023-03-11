Prosecutors sue Barcelona for allegedly buying refereeing favours

Prosecutors claim that under a secret agreement and "in exchange for money", Negreira favoured Barcelona "in the decisions taken by referees in the games played by the club, as well as in the results of the competitions".

A senior Barcelona official said the club expected the complaint but said it was "nothing more than an absolutely preliminary investigative hypothesis" from the prosecutors and that "now is when the judicial investigation properly begins."

The official added that "the club will fully cooperate with the investigation in all means necessary" and "reiterates that they have never bought any referee nor have tried to influence any official's decisions."

Barca denied wrongdoing in a statement last month, saying they had simply paid an external consultant that supplied them with "technical reports related to professional refereeing", calling it "a common practice among professional football clubs".