Liverpool boss Klopp backs Salah to shine after signing new contract

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has backed Mohamed Salah to deliver in the new season after the Egypt forward ended speculation over his Anfield future by signing a new long-term contract at the Premier League club.

Salah, who scored 31 times for Liverpool last season as they won the domestic cup double, put pen to paper on a three-year deal last month.

"He is in really good shape and of course he is happy to be here," Klopp told reporters ahead of their opener at promoted Fulham on Saturday.