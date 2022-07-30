    বাংলা

    The new signing will undergo chemotherapy for a malignant testicular tumour

    Haller out for several months to undergo chemotherapy, says Dortmund

    Reuters
    Published : 30 July 2022, 05:14 PM
    Updated : 30 July 2022, 05:14 PM

    Borussia Dortmund's new signing Sebastien Haller will be out for several months as the striker has to undergo chemotherapy for a malignant testicular tumour, the Bundesliga club said on Saturday.

    Haller underwent surgery last week after the tumour was discovered during a training camp but the club said the histological findings revealed a malignant testicular tumour which require him to undergo chemotherapy.

    "Sebastien will now receive the best possible treatment. The chances of recovery are very good," Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl said in a statement.

    "We wish him and his family a lot of strength and optimism and our thoughts are with him during this difficult time."

    Haller was signed for an initial fee of 31 million euros ($31.68 million) earlier this month after the striker scored 34 goals last season for Ajax Amsterdam -- including 21 in the league and 11 in the Champions League.

    The 28-year-old was expected to step into Erling Haaland's shoes at Dortmund after the Norwegian striker moved to Manchester City.

    Dortmund, who finished second last season behind champions Bayern Munich, begin their Bundesliga campaign on Aug. 6 with a home game against Bayer Leverkusen.

    RELATED STORIES
    Leverkusen crash out of German Cup after shock loss to third tier team
    Leverkusen crash out of German Cup
    The Champions League club suffer a shock defeat to third-tier Elversberg
    Arsenal's Tavares joins Marseille on loan
    Arsenal’s Tavares joins Marseille on loan
    The 22-year-old joined Arsenal in July last year from Portuguese club Benfica
    Man City's outgoing transfers a sign of club's sustainability - Guardiola
    City’s outgoing transfers sign of club’s sustainability: Guardiola
    Premier League champions sold Jesus and Zinchenko to Arsenal for reported fees of 45 million pounds and 30 million pounds
    Odegaard 'proud and grateful' after being named new Arsenal captain
    Odegaard 'proud' after being named Arsenal captain
    Arsenal have been without a permanent captain since Arteta stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the armband last season

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher