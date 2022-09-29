    বাংলা

    Premier League resumes with derby double

    Spurs face Arsenal before City take on United as Premier League resumes

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Sept 2022, 05:05 PM
    Updated : 29 Sept 2022, 05:05 PM

    North London derbies are always feisty encounters but Saturday's clash between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will have an extra incentive with top spot in the Premier League at stake.

    Twenty four hours later champions Manchester City host Manchester United as the Premier League returns with a derby bonanza after the international break.

    Arsenal and Spurs have both enjoyed flying starts with Mikel Arteta's table-topping Gunners having won six of their first seven league games -- their best start since 2007-08.

    Antonio Conte's Tottenham are unbeaten, with five victories and two draws, their equal best start in the Premier League.

    However, Spurs will have to overturn a horrid record at their neighbours if they are to leapfrog them and go top, having won at Arsenal only once in their last 29 league visits.

    Despite that statistic, Tottenham have swung the balance of power in north London, finishing above Arsenal for the last six seasons having spent the previous 21 ending up below them.

    Arsenal had a golden chance to re-assert themselves last season when they were poised for a top-four finish at Tottenham's expense but a 3-0 capitulation at Spurs in May allowed Conte's team to sneak above them.

    Tottenham have carried the momentum of last season and are now on a 13-match unbeaten streak in the league going back to April even if there is a suspicion that their results so far have been more impressive than some of their performances.

    They will travel to The Emirates for the lunchtime kickoff in buoyant mood and with forward Son Heung-min back in form after a 14-minute hat-trick in Tottenham's 6-2 victory over Leicester City in their last match.

    Son had not scored this season before his explosive cameo against Leicester and with Harry Kane already on six goals for the campaign, Arsenal's defence faces a stern test.

    ARTETA'S BLUEPRINT

    This time last season Arteta's Arsenal were just turning the corner after a dreadful start, but the Spaniard now looks to have instilled his blueprint on the team.

    Striker Gabriel Jesus has been a revelation since joining from Manchester City, scoring four league goals already and helping bring a winning mentality to a young squad while Granit Xhaka looks re-born in Arsenal's midfield.

    Saturday's clash will be a tactical battle with Arsenal's probing, possession-based style up against the counter-attacking thrust of a Tottenham side happy to soak up pressure.

    "It's a specialty of Conte's. With Son Heung-min now finding form, they could do damage to Arsenal," former England striker Chris Sutton, now a BBC pundit, said.

    If Arsenal win they will preserve top spot after eight games. Any other result means Pep Guardiola's City can climb to the summit with a win against United on Sunday.

    Despite the form of the north London duo, City already look favourites to retain their crown, especially with new signing Erling Haaland ripping up the scoring record books.

    The Norwegian already has 11 goals in his first seven league appearances and if he maintains that rate he would smash the Premier League record of 34 in a season.

    United are on a four-match winning streak in the league but have not played a league game since beating Arsenal on Sept. 4 and face a manic schedule of nine matches in October.

    Liverpool also return to action with a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday knowing they have almost used up their margin for error after six games.

    Graham Potter takes charge of his first Premier League game as Chelsea manager as they go to Crystal Palace.

    Premier League
    RELATED STORIES
    Amnesty adviser denied entry to Denmark game wearing Qatar protest scarf
    Amnesty adviser denied entry to Denmark game wearing Qatar protest scarf
    Denmark will face Tunisia, France and Australia in Group D when the World Cup gets under way in November
    LaLiga resumes with host of injuries after international break
    LaLiga resumed with host of injuries
    Barcelona had arguably the worst of them with defender Ronald Araujo having surgery on his right thigh
    Tottenham's Conte mum on injuries but says they could decide title race
    Conte mum on injuries
    Spurs visit north London rivals Arsenal on Saturday and could be without key regulars
    Qatar confirms COVID test requirements for World Cup fans
    Qatar confirms COVID test requirements for WC fans
    Visitors aged 18 and above will also be required to download a government-run contact tracing phone application called Ehteraz

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher