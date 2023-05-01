Arsenal players still have fire in their bellies, says Arteta

Asked about the title race, Arteta told reporters, "you have to recognise there is still work to do. We have to be humble, recognise what our weaknesses are and work to be better.

"But we also have many strengths and there are a lot of things we have done well over the last 10 months I think... Now it (the title race) is not in our hands anymore. What is in our hands is to try to win the games we have left and the rest is down to City," the Spaniard added.

"I have not had to pick up the mood of the players, they keep the fire in the belly for tomorrow. It is very difficult to predict what they (Chelsea) are going to do but we have to prepare to win the game."

Arteta said defender William Saliba, who has impressed this season but has not played in over a month due to a back injury, will not be available for selection, adding: "he has not improved this week at all".