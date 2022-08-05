Former favourites look to give Chelsea and Arsenal early problems

The Premier League returns to action with both Arsenal and Chelsea facing tests against teams managed by their former title winning heroes.

The season's opener on Friday sees a strengthened Arsenal travelling south of the Thames to take on a Crystal Palace side managed by ex-Gunner Patrick Vieira.

In Saturday's late game Chelsea, making their first appearance under new American owners, travel to Merseyside to face an Everton side that narrowly avoided relegation under former Blue's skipper Frank Lampard.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has had a very positive close-season with some impressive new signings, giving real hope that the Spaniard now has the talent needed to break back into the top four.

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus and Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko have been brought in from Manchester City and Fabio Vieira from Porto should provide another option in an exciting young midfield.

But an away game at Palace is by no means a comfortable start for Arteta's side.