Haaland adapting perfectly to City's style, says Guardiola

"He is adapting perfectly in the way we want to play. We are going to find him more and more and hopefully we can give him the opportunity to score more goals."

West Ham manager David Moyes said his team had been outfoxed by City, who dominated possession in Sunday's game.

"They were so good. I felt that tactically they completely outdid us today," Moyes said.

"It was a case of trying to stay in the game. It was only 1-0 at halftime with a penalty and it gave us an opportunity and a chance.

"I felt like we had not played well enough so I wanted to try and change the run of the game. We got a little bit more of the ball for about five minutes. They were far better than us and we couldn't cope today."