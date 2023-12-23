Lakers' LeBron James out vs. Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the host Minnesota Timberwolves due to tendinitis in his left ankle.

The game will be the third missed game this season for James, who logged 37 minutes in Los Angeles' 124-108 setback to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. He collected 25 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to fall just short of his second straight triple-double.