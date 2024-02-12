    বাংলা

    Atletico's Morata suffers significant knee injury

    The 31-year-old Spain captain is also Atletico's leading goalscorer in LaLiga this season, having netted 13 times in 22 matches

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Feb 2024, 01:42 PM
    Updated : 12 Feb 2024, 01:42 PM

    Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata sustained a bone contusion and sprained the internal lateral ligament of his right knee during the 1-0 defeat by Sevilla, the LaLiga club said on Monday.

    The joint-top scorer in the Champions League this season with five goals from six matches, Morata had limped off the pitch in tears during the 46th minute on Saturday.

    Atletico, who next host Las Palmas in the league on Saturday before visiting Italian side Inter Milan for the first leg of the Champions League last 16 next week, did not reveal a timeline for Morata's return.

    "On Monday morning he underwent an MRI scan to determine the extent of the injury... He is awaiting further treatment," Atletico said in a statement.

    The 31-year-old Spain captain is also Atletico's leading goalscorer in LaLiga this season, having netted 13 times in 22 matches.

    RELATED STORIES
    LaLiga - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 4, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente in action with Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham REUTERS/Juan Medina
    Llorente earns Atletico draw against Real
    Real remain on top with Girona and Barca trailing as Atletico stay fourth
    A bus parks next to a 'No Parking' sign on a pillar of the Dhaka metro rail at Mirpur-10 to pick up passengers.
    January 29, 2024
    News in photos: 29 January
    Football - Copa del Rey - Round of 16 - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 18, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS
    Atletico earn gutsy 4-2 win against Real
    Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo Riquelme scored in extra time to earn Diego Simeone's side a Copa del Rey quarter-final place
    Getafe hold 10-man Atletico Madrid to 3-3 draw as Griezmann equals club record
    Getafe hold 10-man Atletico Madrid to 3-3 draw
    Antoine Griezmann equalled the hosts' all-time scoring record in a pulsating LaLiga contest

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps