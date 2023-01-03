Bills safety Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing, game postponed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after being given CPR and taken from the field in an ambulance during Monday's National Football League game against Cincinnati.

The 24-year-old briefly got to his feet after making what appeared to be a routine tackle on the Bengals' Tee Higgins with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter but then fell on his back.

The game in Cincinnati was halted as medical staff quickly attended to him while players from both teams took a knee. The NFL later announced the game had been postponed.

As Hamlin was taken to the hospital at 9:25 pm local time, players from both teams went to their locker rooms, some with tears in their eyes.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.