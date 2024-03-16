Real Madrid a different proposition with Bellingham, says Guardiola

Real Madrid are a different side compared to last season thanks to midfielder Jude Bellingham's "obvious" impact, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said after his side were drawn to face the LaLiga club in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Holders City beat the 14-time Champions League winners in the Champions League semi-finals last season, drawing 1-1 away and securing a thumping 4-0 win at the Etihad in the second leg.

Bellingham, who joined Real from Borussia Dortmund in July for a fee of around 103 million euros ($112.1 million), has scored 20 goals and set up nine for the Spanish side across all competitions this season.

Asked about the leading LaLiga goalscorer, the City manager told reporters on Friday: "(Bellingham's) impact has been massive. It's a different team from last season. His influence is obvious, and we have to try to discover what he does to control it.