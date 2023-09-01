Brazil football star Ronaldinho denies ties to company accused of scam

Retired Brazilian football star Ronaldinho Gaucho on Thursday denied an accusation of involvement in a scam that has drawn national attention for deceiving victims with promises of profitable cryptocurrency investments.



The former player for Brazil and Barcelona, whose real name is Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, told lawmakers at a congressional hearing that he is not involved with the company known as 18k Ronaldinho Comércio e Participações Ltda.



"They misused my name to create this company's corporate name," he was cited as saying in a statement by the National Congress of Brazil's lower house.