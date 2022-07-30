Spanish prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

A Spanish prosecutor requested a two-year jail term and a 10 million euro ($10.20 million) fine for Brazilian striker Neymar in an embezzlement case against him and his agents over his 2013 transfer to Barcelona football club, a court document released on Friday showed.

The prosecutor also asked for a five-year jail term for then FC Barcelona president Sandro Rosell, who is accused of corruption and fraud, and a 8.4 million euro fine for the Spanish club.

The trial, in which Neymar's old football club Santos, in Brazil, and the player's family firm N&N are also charged, is set to begin on Oct. 17 in Barcelona, complainant DIS, a Brazilian investment group, said in a statement on Wednesday.

DIS, which owned part of Neymar's transfer rights when he made the move in 2013, claims it received less money than it was entitled to after the transfer.