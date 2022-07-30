    বাংলা

    Spanish prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

    The Brazilian striker and his agents are accused in an embezzlement case over his 2013 transfer to Barcelona football club

    Reuters
    Published : 30 July 2022, 09:13 AM
    Updated : 30 July 2022, 09:13 AM

    A Spanish prosecutor requested a two-year jail term and a 10 million euro ($10.20 million) fine for Brazilian striker Neymar in an embezzlement case against him and his agents over his 2013 transfer to Barcelona football club, a court document released on Friday showed.

    The prosecutor also asked for a five-year jail term for then FC Barcelona president Sandro Rosell, who is accused of corruption and fraud, and a 8.4 million euro fine for the Spanish club.

    The trial, in which Neymar's old football club Santos, in Brazil, and the player's family firm N&N are also charged, is set to begin on Oct. 17 in Barcelona, complainant DIS, a Brazilian investment group, said in a statement on Wednesday.

    DIS, which owned part of Neymar's transfer rights when he made the move in 2013, claims it received less money than it was entitled to after the transfer.

    The court document released on Friday alleges that Barcelona initiated negotiations in 2011 with the player, paying him 40 million euros to ensure his move when his contract with Santos expired in 2014 and thereby preventing other clubs from signing him.

    It said prosecturs were asking for a two-year prison sentence "for the offence of corruption in business" as well as a three year-ban on conducting buisness and a 10 million euro fine.

    Neymar has denied the allegations but lost an appeal in Spain's High Court in 2017, paving the way for a trial.

    Rosell has also previously denied any wrongdoing. His representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

