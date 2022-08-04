Nice sign Denmark goalkeeper Schmeichel from Leicester

"OGC Nice is delighted with the arrival of the UEFA Euro 2020 semi-finalist," Nice said in a statement.

Schmeichel, who joined Leicester in 2011 from Leeds United, helped them to the 2015-16 Premier League title, as well as their maiden FA Cup win in 2021.

Following 479 games played for the Foxes during 11 seasons, he sits third in Leicester's all-time appearance list.

He made his international debut in a 3-0 friendly win over Macedonia in 2013 and has been capped by 2020 Euro semi-finalists Denmark more than 80 times.

"After 11 incredible seasons, I've made the difficult decision to leave Leicester," Schmeichel wrote on Twitter.

"It's been more than just a club to me, it's been a place where I've made lifelong friends and memories - it has been my home."