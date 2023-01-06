    বাংলা

    Kane says World Cup penalty miss will haunt him for rest of his life

    The English striker said the memory is not going to affect him as a player or as a person and he will keep working hard to improve

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Jan 2023, 04:44 AM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2023, 04:44 AM

    Harry Kane said his World Cup penalty miss that condemned England to a quarter-final exit will stay with him for the rest of his life but vowed it will not affect him personally or professionally and has made him hungrier than ever for success.

    In England's 2-1 defeat to France last month, captain Kane scored their first goal from the spot but blazed his effort over the bar when presented with a second chance to pull them level six minutes before the final whistle.

    "I'll probably remember it for the rest of my life, but that's part of the game. It's not going to affect me as a player or as a person. I'll keep working hard to improve," Kane told the Evening Standard newspaper.

    "After it happened, I just wanted to play again as quick as possible and get it out of my head. It's something you have to deal with .... It was a tough moment for me. It's never an easy thing to go through, but it's part of the highs and lows of our sport."

    Since returning to Tottenham Hotspur, Kane has found the net three times in as many games and scored a brace in Wednesday's 4-0 Premier League win at Crystal Palace.

    "I had a bit of time away after, just to reflect, and it's made me even more hungry to come back and be successful. So nights like last night (against Palace) are always good for me and the team, and it was much needed after the last couple of results," Kane added.

    Kane also welcomed manager Gareth Southgate's decision to stay on and lead England's 2024 European Championship campaign, saying they have a point to prove after defeats by Italy in the Euro 2020 final and Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

    "I'm really happy (he's staying)," Kane said. "I feel like there's some unfinished business there and he's a fantastic coach.

    "We've been close now on a few occasions. We looked strong in the tournament and it was small details that ended up not going our way. It will be nice to have another go at the Euros with the same team and staff.

    "He's been fantastic for me and a lot of other players. Business starts in March again and we'll be ready."

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - Dec 16, 2021, Australia's David Warner walks off after losing his wicket. REUTERS
    Day three of Sydney Test washed out by rain
    Australia are expected to resume their first innings on Saturday on 475-4, with Usman Khawaja 195 not out and closing on his maiden Test double century
    Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - Jan 5, 2023 Manchester City's Nathan Ake in action with Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
    Man City squad depth makes the difference at Chelsea
    The victory at Stamford Bridge, against an injury-hit and out-of-form Chelsea, moved City to within five points of Arsenal
    Sri Lanka beat India to leave T20 series squared
    Sri Lanka beat India to leave T20 series squared
    India's openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill departed early at the hands of Kasun Rajitha
    Pat Cummins of Australia in action as Australia takes on England in the third Ashes test at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, December 26, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
    Khawaja, Smith tons put Australia in command in Sydney
    Australia were in complete command of the third Test against South Africa on Thursday, having made hay on a placid pitch for a second straight day.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher