Djokovic gets the welcome he wished for in Adelaide

The 21-times Grand Slam champion turned up the heat on his French opponent with a double break to go 4-0 up in the second set before Lestienne got on the board, but Djokovic closed out the match in style as supporters chanted his name.

"I have to say, I'm glad to be back in Australia, thank you all for coming out," Djokovic said on court. "Thank you for giving me the welcome I could only wish for.

"... If I have to pick one country where I've had the most success, which treated me in the best way in terms of tennis, it's here. I won my first Grand Slam here in 2008 and I have nine Australian Open titles - I've had some epic matches.

"Australia has been the place where I play my best tennis and I look forward to coming here. The circumstances last year were as they were and it wasn't easy for anybody but I'm happy to be here, focus on tennis and enjoy my time with you guys."