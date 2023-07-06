    বাংলা

    England rest Anderson, Tongue for third Ashes Test, Moeen and Wood included

    Vice-captain Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the series after dislocating his shoulder, which requires surgery

    Reuters
    Published : 6 July 2023, 05:52 AM
    Updated : 6 July 2023, 05:52 AM

    England have made three changes for the third Ashes Test against Australia which begins in Headingley on Thursday with Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood named in the side as the hosts look to overturn a 2-0 deficit in the series.

    Fast bowlers James Anderson and Josh Tongue have been rested while vice-captain Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the series after dislocating his shoulder, which requires surgery.

    With Pope not in the squad, Harry Brook will be promoted to number three.

    Moeen came out of retirement for the first Test but the spinner injured his finger, sitting out the second encounter at Lord's.

    Wood was not picked for the first two Tests and England will welcome his fiery pace while Woakes's all-round ability will give the hosts depth in their batting lineup.

    Anderson is England's leading wicket-taker in Tests (688) but the 40-year-old struggled to make an impact in the series with just three wickets in the first two matches.

    Tongue made his Test debut against Ireland last month where he impressed with a five-wicket haul in the second innings and made his Ashes bow at Lord's, where he took five in two innings.

    ENGLAND SQUAD: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 20, 2023 England's Moeen Ali receives medical attention Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
    England add teenage spinner Ahmed to squad for second Ashes Test
    The second Test begins on Wednesday with Australia leading the series 1-0 after the Edgbaston classic
    England pick Broad, Moeen for first Ashes Test
    England pick Broad, Moeen for first Ashes Test
    James Anderson, Broad and Ollie Robinson will lead the pace attack with Moeen, who retired from Tests in 2021
    FILE PHOTO: England's James Anderson celebrates after taking a wicket in a Test match in August 2022.
    Anderson not expecting to play all five Ashes Tests
    The 40-year-old suffered a groin injury playing for Lancashire last week but has said he expects to be fit for the five-match series
    FILE PHOTO: England's James Anderson celebrates after taking a wicket in a Test match in August 2022.
    Anderson targets return to full fitness for Ashes
    The pacer suffered a groin injury playing for Lancashire last week but was named in the 15-man squad for the Test against Ireland

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan