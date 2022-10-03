Australia cricket board apologises to survivors of child sexual abuse

"We can't change what happened but we need to do what we can to assist victims," Henderson said in a statement on Monday.

"On behalf of CA I want to apologise to anyone who has suffered sexual abuse while involved in Australian cricket.

"While we now have a rigorous set of policies and procedures around child safety, we need to ensure we are supporting anyone who has experienced past abuse as best we can."

CA is pushing its member states and territories to sign up to a redress scheme set up by the Australian government in 2018 to compensate victims of institutional child sex abuse.

"We are encouraging all states and territories to join the National Redress Scheme (NRS) and the CA board is currently exploring other ways that Australian Cricket can further help victims of abuse," Henderson added.