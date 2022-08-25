Barca's struggle to register Kounde overshadows season's start

If Barca are unable to register Kounde by next Wednesday, the 23-year-old France defender would become a free agent due to a release-clause included in his contract, signed last month when Barca paid 50 million euros ($49.84 million) to Sevilla to make him one of their marquee signings of the new season.

Spanish media have reported that Barca are still some 20 million euros over the cap, even after agreeing to loan defender Samuel Umtiti to Lecce on Thursday.

The club are taking several other steps to increase their revenue in order to offset losses and reduce debt to meet the FFP rules and are hopeful that the potential sales of midfielder Frenkie de Jong and strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay could make this possible.

After picking up four points from their opening two games, Barca are two points behind champions and rivals Real Madrid, who will also play in Barcelona on Sunday, but some 8km south of the Camp Nou, at Cornellà-El Prat against Espanyol.