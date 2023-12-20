    বাংলা

    Injured Neymar to miss Copa America, says Brazil team doctor

    Brazil's top scorer underwent surgery after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee in October

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Dec 2023, 06:50 AM
    Updated : 20 Dec 2023, 06:50 AM

    Brazil forward Neymar will not recover from knee surgery in time to play at next year's Copa America, national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said on Tuesday. 

    Brazil's top scorer underwent surgery last month after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee on international duty in October. 

    Lasmar, who carried out the surgery, said the 31-year-old is not expected to be fit until August and they do not intend to take short cuts in the recovery process for him to play at the Jun 20-Jul 14 tournament in the United States. 

    "There won't be time, it's too early, there's no point skipping steps to recover sooner and taking unnecessary risks," Lasmar told Brazilian radio station Radio 98 FM. 

    "We expect that he will be ready to return at the start of the 2024 season in Europe, which is in August. We need to be patient. Talking about a return before nine months is premature. 

    "It is very important to have the time it takes for the body to build that ligament. The expectation is that after this time, he will have recovered at a high level." 

    Neymar joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in August but the former Barcelona and Paris St Germain forward played only five games as he struggled with muscle injuries. 

    Brazil have been drawn in Group D for the Copa America with Colombia, Paraguay and a CONCACAF qualifier. 

