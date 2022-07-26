July 26 2022

    Pogba out of Barcelona friendly due to knee injury

    The Juventus midfielder suffered a lesion of the lateral meniscus in his right knee, according to a club statement

    Reuters
    Published : 26 July 2022, 6:57 AM
    Updated : 26 July 2022, 6:57 AM

    Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out of Tuesday's friendly against Barcelona in Dallas, Texas, the Serie A club said on Monday.

    The Turin-based club did not disclose the estimated recovery time but added that the 29-year-old would see a specialist in the next few hours and continue treatment.

    "Following complaining of pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent radiological examinations that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus," the club said in a statement.

    The French international, who returned to the club as a free agent after six seasons at Manchester United, could miss the start of the Serie A season. Juventus host Sassuolo on Aug 15 in their opening match.

