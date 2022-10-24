Newcastle into top four after win at Tottenham

Harry Kane's 10th league goal of the season early in the second half suggested third-placed Tottenham could mount a charge but they huffed and puffed without much quality as Newcastle held firm to claim the three points.

Newcastle's fans celebrated noisily as Eddie Howe's side, who have lost only once in their opening 12 matches, moved into the Champions League places with 21 points.

Tottenham's best start to a top-flight season since the 1963-64 campaign has now had a harsh reality check with back-to-back defeats. They stay third with 23 points from 12 games.

"It was a big win. We were determined to come here and be positive. Great display from us. We deserved the win," Howe, who took over a year ago from Steve Bruce in the wake of a Saudi Arabia-backed takeover, told Sky Sports.

"It's a very tight division. We're enjoying the moment but we won't get ahead of ourselves."

After criticism for their negative performance in the 2-0 loss at Manchester United on Wednesday, Tottenham began brightly against a buoyant Newcastle.

No one more so than Son Heung-min who had two shots in the opening three minutes, the first saved by Nick Pope and the second a right-foot curler that brushed the roof of the net.

Son then tried to be over-delicate with a finish after being played through by Kane, allowing Kieran Trippier to clear the ball off the line, while Pope also saved well from Kane.