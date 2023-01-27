    বাংলা

    Benzema, Vinicius strike as Real fight back to sink Atletico

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Jan 2023, 02:58 AM
    Updated : 27 Jan 2023, 02:58 AM

    Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. scored in extra time as Real Madrid fought back to beat local rivals Atletico 3-1 on Thursday and reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

    On a freezing night at a sold-out Santiago Bernabeu hosting its first game for 77 days due to the World Cup break, Real started slowly and Atletico had many dangerous counter-attacks.

    Atletico captain Koke delivered a brilliant through ball to Nahuel Molina who ghosting in behind Real’s defence and the full back set up Alvaro Morata, a former Real academy player, to tap the ball into an empty net in the 19th minute.

    Eder Militao wasted a golden chance to equalise in the 32nd minute after Toni Kroos had delivered a perfect cross.

    It was not only until Dani Ceballos came off the bench to replace the injured Ferland Mendy late in the first half that Real started to play better.

    The 26-year-old midfielder injected a new dynamic into the team who were far more aggressive after the break.

    Benzema wasted two good opportunities and Federico Valverde also sent a shot wide from just outside the box.

    Substitute Rodrygo equalised in the 79th with a delightful goal, dribbling past three defenders before finishing well.

    With Real Madrid in full control, Atletico played most of extra time with 10 men after defender Stefan Savic was shown his second yellow card for chopping down Eduardo Camavinga in the 99th minute.

    Five minutes later, Real substitute Marco Asensio sent a low cross into the box and Vinicius's deflected shot reached Benzema who unleashed an unstoppable strike into the net.

    Vinicius secured Real's win in the dying seconds with a brilliant individual goal, running half the length of the pitch before scoring with a low shot.

    "We got behind very early and after Mendy's injury the whole team had to be rebuilt. But we woke up and played really well after the break," Ceballos told TVE.

    "They played better in the first half, but the coach corrected things in the second; we took control of the ball and found the goal. Then, after the red card, everything was easier."

    Real Madrid joined Barcelona, Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals.

