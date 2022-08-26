Casemiro hopes Ronaldo stays at Manchester United

"He knows that I respect him a lot. I hope he stays with us because he is a great player," Casemiro told ESPN about Ronaldo, who was also his team mate at Real Madrid.

"We are talking about one of the best players of all time. He gives you a lot of goals, he is a winner, he is a leader. He is so important for us.

"We approached each other because of the language, too. Since the first day here, he has helped me with everything. He is helping me a lot. I really hope he stays with us."