    Casemiro hopes Ronaldo stays at Manchester United

    Ronaldo reportedly wants a move away from United following the team's failure to qualify for the Champions League this season

    Published : 26 August 2022, 06:42 AM
    Updated : 26 August 2022, 06:42 AM

    Manchester United's new signing Casemiro hopes his team mate Cristiano Ronaldo stays at the Premier League club, amid intense speculation over the 37-year-old's future.

    Ronaldo, who re-signed for United from Juventus last season, reportedly wants a move away from United following the team's failure to qualify for the Champions League this season.

    The Portugal forward was dropped from the starting line-up in their 2-1 Premier League victory over Liverpool on Monday, though manager Erik ten Hag said he still features in his plans for the season.

    "He knows that I respect him a lot. I hope he stays with us because he is a great player," Casemiro told ESPN about Ronaldo, who was also his team mate at Real Madrid.

    "We are talking about one of the best players of all time. He gives you a lot of goals, he is a winner, he is a leader. He is so important for us.

    "We approached each other because of the language, too. Since the first day here, he has helped me with everything. He is helping me a lot. I really hope he stays with us."

    Brazil midfielder Casemiro, who joined United from Real in a deal reported to be worth up to 70 million euros ($69.80 million), could be set for his debut against Southampton in Saturday's league game.

    United are 14th in the league on three points after three games.

