Manchester City sign defender Gvardiol from Leipzig

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol has joined Premier League champions Manchester City from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on a five-year deal, the treble winners announced on Saturday.

British media said Gvardiol was signed for 90 million euros ($99 million), making the 21-year-old the second most expensive defender in history behind Harry Maguire, who was signed for 80 million pounds ($101.98 million) by Manchester United in 2019.

Gvardiol is Pep Guardiola's second signing in this transfer window after Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic joined from Chelsea. City won their first Champions League title in June and also took the F.A. Cup to complete a rare treble.

"I have always dreamed of one day playing in England and to be doing so now with Manchester City – after the season they have just had – is a real honour for me," Gvardiol said in a statement.