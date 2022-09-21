    বাংলা

    BCB declares Tk 5 million cash reward for SAFF champions

    ‘The achievement of the Bangladesh women’s national football team will greatly inspire all sportsmen and women of the country,’ BCB President Nazmul Hassan says

    Bangladesh Cricket Board has declared a cash reward of Tk 5 million for the unbeaten Bangladesh team who clinched the South Asian women's football crown for the first time, breaking India's 12-year monopoly on the trophy.

    “The achievement of the Bangladesh women’s national football team will greatly inspire all sportsmen and women of the country,” BCB President Nazmul Hassan said after declaring the reward on Wednesday.

    “The team has made the whole nation proud with its outstanding performance and historic achievement. I do not doubt that the victory will inspire all sportsmen and women around the country to strive for international glory in their respective disciplines.”

    Bangladesh thrashed five-time finalists and hosts Nepal 3-1 to win the SAFF Women’s Championship title at Kathmandu's Dasharath Rangasala Stadium on Monday, having earlier edged defending champions India in the group stage, again for the first time.

    Fans flooded social media with posts demanding that the winners be welcomed from the airport on an open-top bus upon their return.

    The champions are returning to Bangladesh from Nepal on Wednesday afternoon. The Bangladesh Football Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports have made arrangements for the reception of the team.

