BCB declares Tk 5 million cash reward for SAFF champions

Bangladesh Cricket Board has declared a cash reward of Tk 5 million for the unbeaten Bangladesh team who clinched the South Asian women's football crown for the first time, breaking India's 12-year monopoly on the trophy.

“The achievement of the Bangladesh women’s national football team will greatly inspire all sportsmen and women of the country,” BCB President Nazmul Hassan said after declaring the reward on Wednesday.

“The team has made the whole nation proud with its outstanding performance and historic achievement. I do not doubt that the victory will inspire all sportsmen and women around the country to strive for international glory in their respective disciplines.”