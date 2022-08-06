Arteta hints at more new signings as Arsenal debutants shine

Arsenal's debutants paved the way for a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on the opening night of the Premier League season on Friday and coach Mikel Arteta said there might be some more new faces coming in before the end of the transfer window.

"There are a few things we have planned (in the transfer market), and if we can do them it would be great," Arteta told Sky Sports after his side got off to the perfect start.

Gabriel Martinelli's first-half strike and a second-half own goal by Marc Guehi gave the visitors the three points but the new signings played a big part in the victory.

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus and Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko made their debuts after arriving from Manchester City in the close season, with the former a constant threat.

"(Jesus brings) the fear factor - he is always in your shoulder, the ball is bouncing, that 50-50 ball, he always has that intuition, that ability to get the ball off you."

"You're never standing (still), instead he's always on the move. He's always ready to act and he's so sharp, so I think for the defenders is difficult to play against him."