Richarlison denies influencing Conte's departure

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has denied reports that he gave the club an ultimatum to sack former coach Antonio Conte and said he regrets not living up to the Italian's expectations.

Tottenham parted ways with Conte this week following a series of incidents that led to a furious reaction from the manager after a 3-3 Premier League draw against Southampton.

Brazilian Richarlison reportedly complained about being a substitute in the goalless draw with AC Milan that sent Spurs out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

"Telling lies about me, I don't accept! I’ve always had a lot of respect for Conte," the 25-year-old said on social media.