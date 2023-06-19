    বাংলা

    Spain win shootout to deny Croatia in Nations League final

    Spain win the first title in more than a decade as serial winner Dani Carvajal converts the decisive spotkick

    Reuters
    Published : 18 June 2023, 09:46 PM
    Updated : 18 June 2023, 09:46 PM

    Serial winner Dani Carvajal converted the decisive spotkick to hand Spain a first title in more than a decade as they edged Croatia 5-4 in a penalty shootout to win the Nations League in Rotterdam on Sunday.

    The 31-year-old, who has won five Champions League titles with Real Madrid, calmly chipped home Spain’s sixth kick of the shootout as they claimed their first silverware since the 2012 European Championship.

    The final at the Feyenoord Stadium ended goalless after extra time, and defeat on penalties was a further heartbreak for an expectant Croatia, who were runners-up at the 2018 World Cup and third in Qatar last year, but are yet to win a title.

    Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon first saved from Lovro Majer in the shootout, giving Aymeric Laporte a chance to win the contest, but the defender blasted his effort against the crossbar to leave it 4-4 after five kicks each.

    But Simon came up trumps again with another save, this time from Bruno Petkovic, before Carvajal wrapped up victory.

    "It was a very tight match, we knew we weren't going to win easily," said Simon.

    Spain were Nations League runners-up two years ago to France and success will come as a major fillip after a disappointing World Cup in Qatar, where they were upset by Morocco in the last-16.

    SHOT WIDE

    Spain should have opened the scoring in the 12th minute after stealing possession away from Croatia but Gavi dragged his shot wide.

    A long ball from deep in Croatia’s half caught out Spain’s high defensive line and allowed Andrej Kramaric a breakaway chance in the 23rd minute but Laporte chased back to make a superb tackle.

    In the second half, Croatia's Ivan Perisic made headway down the left flank and provided an inviting cross that Mario Pasalic missed and Josip Juranovic followed up with a wild effort well wide of goal.

    Spain substitute Ansu Fati added energy to their cause when he came on and he might have won the game in the 84th minute when Rodri set him up to shoot from close range, but Perisic was on the line to clear with goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic beaten.

    Spain's Nacho produced another goal-saving tackle in extra time to deny Majer, while at the other end Dani Olmo blasted over the bar from inside the opposing penalty area.

    Spain finished the two-hour contest strongly as Dani Olmo had another chance and Rodri saw his shot deflected narrowly wide.

