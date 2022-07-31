    বাংলা

    'Fingers crossed!': Djokovic hopeful he can compete at US Open

    As things stand, he will not be able to participate in the tournament as travellers seeking entry to the US have to be fully vaccinated

    Reuters
    Published : 31 July 2022, 07:18 AM
    Updated : 31 July 2022, 07:18 AM

    Novak Djokovic said he is preparing for the US Open as if he will be allowed to compete at the hardcourt major, despite his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Djokovic, who has three US Open titles, will not be able to participate at this year's US Open due to current rules under which travellers seeking to enter the US have to be fully vaccinated and provide a proof before boarding flights.

    Earlier this month, the 35-year-old was included in the entry list for the Aug 29-Sept. 11 Grand Slam in New York.

    "I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US," Djokovic said in a post on Instagram along with a video of him practising.

    "Fingers crossed!"

    More than 43,000 people have signed an online petition calling for the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to work with the US government to allow 21-times major champion Djokovic to compete in the US Open.

    Djokovic won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles last year but was unable to defend his Melbourne Park crown this year after being deported from Australia over his vaccination status in January.

    The Serbian later said he was prepared to miss Grand Slam tournaments rather than take the COVID-19 vaccine.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bayern survive Leipzig comeback to win 5-3 and lift German Super Cup
    Bayern survive Leipzig comeback to win German Super Cup
    Despite netting three goals in the second half, Leipzig were unable to overcome the German champions
    Ronaldo back in United squad for Rayo Vallecano friendly: Ten Hag
    Ronaldo in United squad for final pre-season friendly
    The Portuguese forward, whose future at United has been under a cloud, will be in contention to feature against Rayo Vallecano, says Ten Hag
    Nunez on target as Liverpool beat City in Community Shield
    Nunez on target as Liverpool beat City
    City's new Norwegian signing Erling Haaland, brought in from Borussia Dortmund misses two chances to mark his debut
    The new signing will undergo chemotherapy for a malignant testicular tumour
    Haller out for several months: Dortmund
    Haller out for several months to undergo chemotherapy, says Dortmund

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher