'Fingers crossed!': Djokovic hopeful he can compete at US Open

Novak Djokovic said he is preparing for the US Open as if he will be allowed to compete at the hardcourt major, despite his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Djokovic, who has three US Open titles, will not be able to participate at this year's US Open due to current rules under which travellers seeking to enter the US have to be fully vaccinated and provide a proof before boarding flights.

Earlier this month, the 35-year-old was included in the entry list for the Aug 29-Sept. 11 Grand Slam in New York.