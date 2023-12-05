Matip adds to Liverpool's injury woes ahead of Sheffield United clash

Liverpool are facing a growing injury list ahead of their Premier League clash at bottom club Sheffield United on Wednesday with defender Joel Matip the latest casualty.

Matip injured his knee during the second half of Liverpool's 4-3 victory over Fulham at Anfield on Sunday -- a result that lifted Juergen Klopp's side a point above Manchester City into second place and two points behind leaders Arsenal.

"I don't know the exact timescale but it doesn't look good," Klopp said of Matip's condition. "That is something we can say.

"The scan is not done yet so we don't know exactly but it is not great. From the first minute it was clear.

"I spoke to him and said: 'Ah no, that is not good'. But how long (he will be injured for), we don't know."

Forward Diogo Jota is improving after the muscle injury sustained in last month's 1-1 draw at Manchester City but will not be involved while goalkeeper Alisson Becker remains out.