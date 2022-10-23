Costa Rica's Galo suspended by FIFA for doping violation ahead of World Cup

"The FCRF, on instructions from FIFA, has already notified the player, as well as Club Sport Herediano...," the FCRF said in a statement.

"It is important to clarify that, at this time, the player has not been disqualified from participating in any competition, because FIFA's decision is awaited.

"Doping controls are part of the competition provisions that FIFA has prior to the World Cup and as it is an issue that is under investigation."