    Ronaldo nets first goal for Al Nassr to snatch 2-2 draw

    The 37-year-old Portugal international, a five-times Ballon D'Or winner, converts from the spot three minutes into added time

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Feb 2023, 06:21 PM
    Updated : 3 Feb 2023, 06:21 PM

    Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al Nassr with a last-gasp penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw at Al Fateh in a thrilling Saudi Pro League match on Friday.

    The 37-year-old Portugal international, a five-times Ballon D'Or winner, converted from the spot three minutes into added time, having failed to score on his debut last month.

    Ronaldo signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr in December, reported to be worth over 200 million euros ($216.54 million), and was appointed captain shortly after his arrival.

    Al Nassr now top the standings after 15 games, level on 34 points with second-placed Al Shabab but with a match in hand. They next travel to Al Wedha on Thursday.

