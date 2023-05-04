McConchie shines on debut but New Zealand crash to ODI series loss

"From a personal point of view, to get that cap today and go out and put in a couple of performances, it's pleasing," McConchie told reporters.

"Today was a nice little stepping stone to eventually prove to myself a little bit that I can compete against a world class Pakistan team in their home conditions.

"I would have been more pleased if I got the boys over the line."

McConchie, who bowls off-spin, made his international debut in 2021 in a T20 series against Bangladesh but has been outside selection until earning a recall for the white ball series against Pakistan.

He has been working closely with former Pakistan spinner and coach Saqlain Mushtaq, who recently joined the New Zealand camp as an assistant coach.

Saqlain, who pioneered the 'doosra', the off-spinner's delivery that spins towards leg rather than off, has helped McConchie on bowling variations.

However, McConchie said he was a bit too tense to try them during his debut.