Messi to start for PSG after in-house suspension

Lionel Messi will start Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 home game against AC Ajaccio on Saturday after returning to training following a club-imposed suspension, coach Christophe Galtier said on Friday.

"I spoke with him on Tuesday to see what his mindset was and I found him very determined to play... He will start tomorrow," Galtier told a press conference.

Messi was back in training on Monday after being suspended for making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia and missing a training session as a result.