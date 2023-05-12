    বাংলা

    Messi to start for PSG after in-house suspension

    Messi was back in training on Monday after being suspended for making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia

    Reuters
    Published : 12 May 2023, 01:41 PM
    Updated : 12 May 2023, 01:41 PM

    Lionel Messi will start Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 home game against AC Ajaccio on Saturday after returning to training following a club-imposed suspension, coach Christophe Galtier said on Friday.

    "I spoke with him on Tuesday to see what his mindset was and I found him very determined to play... He will start tomorrow," Galtier told a press conference.

    Messi was back in training on Monday after being suspended for making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia and missing a training session as a result.

    French media reported that Messi was suspended for two weeks after making the trip when he was supposed to train with the squad the day after the Ligue 1 leaders' 3-1 defeat to Lorient last month.

    Messi apologised to PSG and his team mates last Friday and was left out of the squad for their 3-1 win at second-bottom Troyes two days later.

    PSG are six points clear of Lens and eight in front of third-placed Olympique de Marseille with four games remaining this season.

    Messi's future at PSG has been the subject of much speculation recently, with a source close to the Argentina captain telling Reuters that he had received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season.

    The player's focus is on winning the French title, however, Galtier said.

    "He's very eager to win that title," the coach said.

    "With him in the team we'll have to adjust compared to what we did against Troyes. Leo is Leo. I'm not going to go into statistics but when he's with us we have to strike a different balance."

    PSG's season has been well below expectations, having suffered early eliminations in the Champions League and the French Cup.

    Lens will move provisionally three points behind PSG if they beat Stade de Reims at home later on Friday.

    PSG have lost three of their last four home games.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - April 21, 2023 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during the warm up before the match.
    Messi's father dismisses Saudi links
    Messi's future at PSG has been the subject of much speculation in recent days after the Ligue 1 side suspended him for making a trip to Saudi Arabia
    Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Paris St Germain v Bayern Munich - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 14, 2023 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi reacts REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
    Messi back in training with PSG
    French media reported that Messi was suspended for two weeks after an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia
    Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Lille - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 19, 2023 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi in action REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
    Messi apologises to PSG for Saudi trip
    PSG boss Christophe Galtier said earlier that he had nothing to do with the club's decision to suspend Messi
    Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - Mar 8, 2023. Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier before the match
    PSG situation 'not acceptable': Galtier
    PSG were 10 points ahead in late February but they have now lost their last two games in their worst start to a calendar year in 22 years

    Opinion

    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain