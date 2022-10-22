    বাংলা

    Benzema suffers muscle fatigue, say Real

    He has been ruled out of Real Madrid's LaLiga game at home to Sevilla

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Oct 2022, 02:36 PM
    Updated : 22 Oct 2022, 02:36 PM

    Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has been ruled out of Real Madrid's LaLiga game at home to Sevilla later on Saturday after the club said he was diagnosed with muscle fatigue in his leg.

    Forward Benzema, who on Monday became the first French player to win the Ballon d'Or since Zinedine Zidane in 1998, has scored six goals in 11 games in all competitions for Real this season.

    "Following tests carried out today on Karim Benzema by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with muscular fatigue in the quadricep muscle of his left leg," Real said in a statement.

    "His recovery will be monitored."

    Real are top of LaLiga with 28 points after 10 matches, three points ahead of rivals Barcelona who are second.

