Benzema suffers muscle fatigue, say Real

Forward Benzema, who on Monday became the first French player to win the Ballon d'Or since Zinedine Zidane in 1998, has scored six goals in 11 games in all competitions for Real this season.

"Following tests carried out today on Karim Benzema by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with muscular fatigue in the quadricep muscle of his left leg," Real said in a statement.