BEST MOMENTS

The difference between the best and the rest is so often their ability to raise their level when it matters and while Sinner's best moments came when the pressure was off, Djokovic produced his best when the tension was at its highest.

The first two games were a microcosm of the contest with Sinner having two break points and spurning them both, before Djokovic attacked the Italian's serve and set up a break point that he gobbled up when Sinner sent a forehand wide.

Sinner then spurned another chance to break in the fifth game, leaving Djokovic to cruise through the rest of the opener.

Djokovic won only six points on the Sinner serve in the first set, but that was all he needed, celebrating with a clenched fist as he strolled back to his chair.

The Serbian set up three further break points in the third game of the second set, with Sinner saving the first two before sending a forehand long to fall behind again.

Perhaps the biggest contest in the second set was between Djokovic and the umpire Richard Haigh, who awarded Sinner a point in the fourth game after penalising Djokovic for letting out a roar long after hitting the ball.

The Serbian's habit of bouncing the ball for an age before serving earned him a code violation in the same game but even these interventions failed to get his pulse racing as he stayed ice cool to wrap up the second set with little further drama.

Sinner showed some fight to save three break points to go 2-1 up in the third set but when his own opportunity to strike presented itself he was once again found wanting.

The Italian earned two set points on the Djokovic serve at 4-5, but was off target with a backhand on the first and then passed up the second when he missed with a wild forehand swipe.

He briefly moved into the box seat in the tiebreak with a mini-break but Djokovic did not fancy hanging around, eventually setting up match point when Sinner scuffed a shot into the net and then sealing the deal when the Italian netted a backhand.