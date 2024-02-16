Jurel, Ashwin rearguard helps India reach 388-7 against England

Dhruv Jurel and Ravichandran Ashwin forged a 57-run partnership for the unbroken eighth wicket to steer India to 388 for seven at lunch on day two of the third Test against England on Friday.

After the hosts resumed on 326-5, England removed overnight batters Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav early but Ashwin and debutant Jurel kept India on course for a 400-plus total.

Jurel was batting on 31, which included a six via an audacious ramp shot against Mark Wood, while Ashwin was on 25.