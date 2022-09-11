Barca hit four at Cadiz and move top of La Liga

Four second-half goals steered Barcelona to a routine 4-0 victory at Cadiz on Saturday as they moved top of La Liga.

Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski put the Catalans in front before a lengthy stop in play due to an illness in the crowd saw the players go off the field before returning to play out the final 10 minutes.

Lewandowski teed up Ansu Fati for the third in the 86th before Ousmane Dembele rounded off the scoring in stoppage time.

Barca have 13 points from five games, one ahead of second-placed Real Madrid who host Mallorca on Sunday.