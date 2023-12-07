McTominay nets brace to lead Manchester United to 2-1 win over Chelsea

United peppered Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez with 28 shots including nine on target in a terrific fight-back after Saturday's 1-0 loss at Newcastle that McTominay called "abysmal".

"The boys were so upset with how we done with that game, it wasn't anywhere near good enough, and to come in tonight and win was a plus and something we can build on," the midfielder told Amazon Prime.

United's victory was their fourth in their last five league games.

"After the last game at Newcastle, it was not good," midfielder Sofyan Amrabat said. "We wanted to react today to show the fans our energy and that we wanted to win."