United's Varane out until World Cup, Ronaldo back in squad

Ten Hag confirmed that Varane, who won the World Cup in 2018, will miss United's six remaining games before the mid-season break but did not rule him out of the Nov 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar.

"Rapha Varane isn't in the squad," Ten Hag told reporters before Sheriff visit Old Trafford on Thursday. "He will be out, certainly until the World Cup so he will not play in this block (of games) for Man United.

"I think so (he will be fit for the World Cup), but the prognosis is we have to wait. We have to see how it develops, how the rehab will develop."

Ronaldo was training away from the team towards the end of last week and left out of the squad for Saturday's trip to Chelsea after being dropped for refusing to go on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur in their previous match.

The 37-year-old re-joined the group on Tuesday, providing a welcome boost for United in attack with Anthony Martial still sidelined after missing their last four games due to a back problem.