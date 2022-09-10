Neymar, Mbappe have 'very good' relationship, Galtier says amid rift claims

Paris St Germain manager Christophe Galtier said forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe share a "very good" relationship, amid reports of a rift between the pair following an incident in their Champions League game this week.

Neymar appeared to be furious after Mbappe chose to take a shot rather than pass the ball for a tap-in during their 2-1 win over Juventus in the group stage game on Tuesday.

"The relationship between Ney and Kylian is very good, and I'm not giving you the runaround," Galtier told reporters on Friday.