After the tears, South Korea turn eyes to Portugal

South Korea let their emotions pour out when they lost a five-goal thriller to Ghana this week, but they can expect no sympathy on Friday from Portugal, who are determined to clinch top spot in their World Cup group.

South Korea must beat the 2016 European champions - as they did at the 2002 World Cup on home soil - and hope that the result of the other final Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay goes their way too.

Striker Son Heung-min was in tears after Monday's 3-2 loss to Ghana and coach Paulo Bento was shown a red card for arguing with the referee after he blew the final whistle with his team about to take a corner.

Bento will not be on the bench against Portugal.