    বাংলা

    Liverpool's slow start not problematic, says Diaz

    Liverpool finished second behind league champions Manchester City last season

    Reuters
    Published : 25 August 2022, 03:21 PM
    Updated : 25 August 2022, 03:21 PM

    Liverpool have had a slow start this season after failing to win any of their opening three Premier League games but the situation is not "problematic" for the players or manager Juergen Klopp, forward Luis Diaz said.

    Liverpool finished second behind league champions Manchester City last season but they are languishing in 16th this term after picking up two points from three games.

    "It's been a bit of a difficult start," Diaz told Sky Sports.

    "It's not quite the outset we wanted for the season. We're a club that goes out to win three points from every game we play.

    "I wouldn't say it's problematic for the players or for the manager but certainly we all know we need to do better."

    The Merseyside club will be eager to register their first league win when they host newly promoted Bournemouth on Saturday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Barcelona's Umtiti to join Lecce on loan
    Umtiti to join Lecce on loan
    The 28-year-old defender hopes to get his career back on track after injuries restricted him to only 35 appearances for Barca in the last three seasons combined
    Guardiola hoping to keep Silva but leaves door open for Barca exit
    Guardiola hoping to keep Silva
    Silva has been linked with a move to the Spanish side in recent weeks and Guardiola leaves the door open for the midfielder's potential departure
    Liverpool seek lift-off against Bournemouth
    Liverpool seek lift-off against Bournemouth
    Liverpool have suffered their worst start to a season under Juergen Klopp and have failed to win any of their opening three games for the first time since 2012-13.
    West Ham manager Moyes confirms bid for Lyon's Paqueta
    Moyes confirms bid for Lyon's Paqueta
    West Ham signed defender Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea on Tuesday

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher