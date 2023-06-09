Heat forward Butler excited about Messi's impact in Miami

Six-times NBA All Star Jimmy Butler said he is excited about Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami and that the Argentine World Cup winner will do a lot of good for US football.

Messi, 35, announced on Wednesday he plans to take his talent to South Beach after his contract with French champions Paris St Germain expires at the end of this month.

Butler, who has led the Heat to their second NBA Finals in four years, said his arrival will be a real boost for Miami.

"He's one of the greatest players to play that beautiful game," Butler told reporters on Thursday. "I'm so excited for the city of Miami, to be able to have a player of that calibre here.