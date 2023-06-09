    বাংলা

    Heat forward Butler excited about Messi's impact in Miami

    "I'm so excited for the city of Miami, to be able to have a player of that calibre here," six-times NBA All Star Jimmy Butler said

    Reuters
    Published : 9 June 2023, 09:10 AM
    Updated : 9 June 2023, 09:10 AM

    Six-times NBA All Star Jimmy Butler said he is excited about Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami and that the Argentine World Cup winner will do a lot of good for US football.

    Messi, 35, announced on Wednesday he plans to take his talent to South Beach after his contract with French champions Paris St Germain expires at the end of this month.

    Butler, who has led the Heat to their second NBA Finals in four years, said his arrival will be a real boost for Miami.

    "He's one of the greatest players to play that beautiful game," Butler told reporters on Thursday. "I'm so excited for the city of Miami, to be able to have a player of that calibre here.

    "Now that he is here, I think all the football/soccer fans from all over the world are going to come here and get an opportunity to watch him compete. I'm glad he is here."

    Butler, 33, said he has met Messi but does not know him well.

    "Will I reach out? Probably not," Butler said. "I know he has probably got a ton of stuff going on anyway ... I know we will link whenever he is here."

    Heat are trailing Denver Nuggets 2-1 in the Finals ahead of Game 4 in Miami on Friday.

    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after receiving the Golden Ball award as he celebrates after winning the World Cup
    Messi's move to Inter Miami sends ticket prices soaring 1,034%
    The lowest price for a ticket for Messi's first game with the team was a mere $29, but the price rocketed to $329
    Messi to join Inter Miami after PSG exit
    Messi to join Inter Miami
    The forward was also linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal after he received a formal offer
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - Dec 18, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup
    Inter Miami in the mix for Lionel Messi
    Messi has offers from Miami, his former club FC Barcelona and Saudi club Al-Hilal, but Miami is the likeliest landing spot
    Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Clermont - Parc de Princes, Paris, France - Jun 3, 2023 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi
    Barcelona wish Messi good luck in 'league with fewer demands'
    "If Barcelona didn't work out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more about my family," Messi said on Wednesday

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps