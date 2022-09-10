Motta to succeed Mihajlovic as Bologna head coach, team's CEO says

"The coach of the first team will be Thiago Motta from Monday," Fenucci told reporters. "We are finalising details but it can be considered official. Now it is important to think about tomorrow's game."

Motta helped Spezia retain their place in Serie A as he guided them to a 16th-placed finish with 36 points from 38 games last season, before leaving the club in June.

Bologna sacked manager Mihajlovic on Tuesday after a poor start to the campaign in which they have failed to win any of their first five matches.