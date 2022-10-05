Alcaraz confidence dented by defeat in first Tour match as number one

Carlos Alcaraz's first ATP Tour event as world number one ended in a 7-5, 6-3 defeat to David Goffin at the Astana Open on Tuesday and the Spaniard said he would have to learn how to play against opponents who dial up the pressure and aggression.

Alcaraz, the youngest player to top the men's world rankings, was broken five times by lucky loser Goffin.

"He played better than me, really, really aggressive," said 19-year-old Alcaraz, who won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open last month.