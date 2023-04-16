Mbappe and Messi on target as PSG beat 10-man Lens 3-1

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi scored first-half goals as Paris St Germain beat 10-man Lens 3-1 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday to charge nine points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Lens, still second but with their challenge badly dented, had Salis Abdul Samed shown a straight red card in the 19th minute for a tackle that missed the ball but caught Achraf Hakimi on the ankle.

PSG's response was swift, the champions seizing the advantage to smash in three goals in a nine-minute spree.