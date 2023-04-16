    বাংলা

    Mbappe and Messi on target as PSG beat 10-man Lens 3-1

    France striker Mbappe made the breakthrough in the 31st minute and the goal made him PSG's all-time record league scorer

    Reuters
    Published : 16 April 2023, 11:06 AM
    Updated : 16 April 2023, 11:06 AM

    Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi scored first-half goals as Paris St Germain beat 10-man Lens 3-1 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday to charge nine points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

    Lens, still second but with their challenge badly dented, had Salis Abdul Samed shown a straight red card in the 19th minute for a tackle that missed the ball but caught Achraf Hakimi on the ankle.

    PSG's response was swift, the champions seizing the advantage to smash in three goals in a nine-minute spree.

    France striker Mbappe made the breakthrough in the 31st minute when he swivelled and hit a pass from Vitinha in off the post.

    The goal made him PSG's all-time record league scorer, taking his tally to 139 and one more than Edinson Cavani managed.

    Vitinha made it 2-0 six minutes later with a long-range screamer that left Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba with no time to react.

    Messi then got in on the act in the 40th minute after Mbappe backheeled the Argentine through to fire in at a tight angle and put PSG 3-0 up at the break.

    Lens hit back in the second half with a consolation goal from the penalty spot on the hour, Polish winger Przemyslaw Frankowski calmly stepping up to send Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Stade Rennes - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - March 19, 2023. Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe looks dejected after the match.
    PSG's Mbappe named France captain: reports
    French sports daily L'Equipe reported that Mbappe had accepted the captaincy after speaking with coach Didier Deschamps
    Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Nantes - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - March 4, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with a trophy during the ceremony after becoming Paris St Germain's all time top goalscorer with 201 goals
    We won't be admiring Mbappe's beautiful game: Bayern
    Mbappe became Paris St Germain's all-time top scorer with his 201st goal in all competitions
    Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Paris St Germain - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - Feb 26, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal with Lionel Messi
    PSG romp to 3-0 win over Marseille
    Mbappe, who bagged a double, was set up by Messi for both his goals, and repaid the favour by laying on another for the Argentine forward
    Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Lille - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 19, 2023 Paris St Germain's Neymar sustains an injury before being stretchered off
    Neymar ruled out for rest of season
    The Brazilian forward is set to undergo surgery to repair ankle ligaments

    Opinion

    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp