Casemiro sees United showing some steel at last

The memes had been doing the rounds on social media after Casemiro agreed to sign for Manchester United with the gist of the jokes suggesting that the former Real Madrid midfielder was effectively ending his career by joining a club in crisis.

But after sitting in the stands at Old Trafford to witness Monday's 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Liverpool, the Brazil international probably wondered what all the fuss was about.

For 90 minutes United looked like a top football team again -- roared on by a passionate capacity crowd, they outran, outfought and at times outplayed a Liverpool side considered to be genuine title contenders.

The protests against the club's owners, the Glazer family, before and during the game, were a reminder that there remain many deep-seated problems at United which a one-off victory, certainly doesn't mask.

But for Dutch manager Erik ten Hag, the win was a massively needed boost after the embarrassing start to the season which had seen a home defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion and a crushing 4-0 surrender at Brentford.