Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend alleges sexual harassment

Hodas' document added, "Tiger Woods, the internationally renowned athlete and one of the most powerful figures in global sports, decided to pursue a sexual relationship with his employee, then -- according to him -- forced her to sign an NDA about it or else be fired from her job," said the document filed by her attorney. "And, when he became disgruntled with their sexual relationship, he tricked her into leaving her home, locked her out, took her cash, pets, and personal possessions, and tried to strong-arm her into signing a different NDA."

The Friday filing also details Herman's version of events leading up to Woods allegedly kicking her out of the home they share.

Per USA Today, the court document from Hodas stated, "The landlord made the availability of her housing conditional on her having sexual relationship with a co-tenant. That conduct amounts to sexual harassment under federal and Florida fair housing laws.

"The short summary of events here and the Defendant's own linking of the purported agreement to his sexual motivations in both her employment and housing are sufficient to bring this case within the ambit of the Ending Forced Arbitration Act."